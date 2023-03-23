How to clean windows without streaks: simple tips for housekeepers

Window cleaning can be a tedious task that often leads to annoying streaks on glass surfaces. UAportal has prepared a list of tips on how to clean windows and avoid leaving streaks.

Tip 1

Use a solution of vinegar and water

One of the most effective ways to clean windows without leaving annoying stains and stains. Simply mix equal parts vinegar and warm water in a spray bottle and apply liberally to the window surface, then wipe with newspaper or microfiber cloths to achieve a streak-free shine!

This method works best when used regularly as part of your regular cleaning routine. Remember to use distilled white vinegar rather than apple cider vinegar, because it leaves no residue on the window panes after drying!

Tip 2

Avoid ammonia-based cleaners

Ammonia-based cleaners are great for removing grease and dirt, but they also leave nasty streaks if not wiped off properly! To avoid this problem, choose natural products such as lemon juice mixed with water, which will help break up dirt and will always leave streaks!

Also, using paper towels instead of sponges will help reduce stains due to their absorbency. Make sure you use lint-free varieties so that no fibers are left on the windows!

Tip 3

Try using newspaper for a professional shine

If you want to achieve a professional shine, try using newspapers instead of paper towels or microfiber cloths when wiping the excess moisture from your windows. Newspapers are highly absorbent but soft enough not to scratch fragile glass surfaces.

