How to get the job of your dreams: three steps to help you prepare for the interview

Job hunting is a very long and complicated process that requires your attention and meticulousness. In order to get your dream position as soon as possible, you need to pass the interview. UAportal has prepared 3 practical tips that will help you answer all the employer's questions accurately.

Learn about the company and the vacancy

When applying for a job, it is very important to learn about the company and the specific position you are interested in. This will help you understand the values, culture and expectations of candidates, which will allow you to prepare an appropriate CV. You will also know what you need to research further.

Write your CV and cover letter properly



Change the CV and cover letter for each application separately. Prepare the document so that it emphasises your skills and experience that are most relevant to the position you are applying for.

Use keywords from the job description to demonstrate your relevance to the position. Similarly, write your cover letter to show enthusiasm and explain why you are the perfect candidate for the job.

Preparing for the interview

Study the typical interview questions and practice answering them. When talking to the recruiter or boss, emphasise your relevant skills and experience. Be prepared to provide specific examples of achievements. In addition, study the process and culture of interviewing in the company to be better prepared and confidently answer any questions from the employer.

