UAportal has prepared a useful guide on how to choose jewelry for a dress. Following these tips, you can easily complement your outfit and create a stylish and harmonious look.

Consider the neckline

The neckline of a dress plays a crucial role in determining the type of jewelry that best complements it. For dresses with a deep or V-neckline, choose a pendant necklace that emphasizes the shape of the neckline. It draws attention to the neckline and adds elegance.

If you're wearing a dress with a high neck or intricate details, ditch the necklace and emphasize earrings or bracelets. This balance ensures that the jewelry emphasizes the dress without overpowering it.

Combine metals and colors

When choosing jewelry for a dress, it is important to consider metals and colors. If you are wearing a dress in warm shades, such as earthy brown or bright orange, choose jewelry made of gold or rose gold. These metals complement warm shades and add warmth to your overall look.

For dresses in cold shades, such as ice blue or mint green, silver or white gold jewelry is the best choice. These metals create a harmonious contrast, emphasizing the coolness of the dress.

In addition to metallic shades, pay attention to the color of the dress itself. If your dress has bold and bright colors, choose jewelry in neutral tones, such as silver or gold. This will allow the accessories not to compete with the dress, but to complement its bright colors.

On the other hand, if you're wearing a neutral-colored dress, you can safely experiment with bolder and brighter jewelry. This will add personality and visual interest to the whole look.

Observe the proportions

When it comes to matching jewelry with a dress, it's important to balance the proportions of both. If you're wearing a dress with intricate patterns or embellishments, choose simpler and more restrained jewelry. This will allow the dress to take center stage and the jewelry to subtly emphasize it.

On the other hand, if your dress is minimalist or monochromatic, you have the option of complementing it with bolder and brighter jewelry. This will add drama and visual interest to your outfit.

Another aspect of proportions to consider is the length of the dress. For short dresses, choose earrings and bracelets that draw attention to your arms and face. Avoid long necklaces that can visually reduce the silhouette of your body.

For long dresses, elongated necklaces can be a great choice as they elongate the overall silhouette. However, be careful not to overdo it. The goal is to find a balance and make sure that the jewelry emphasizes the dress without overpowering your look.

