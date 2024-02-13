UAportal has prepared life hacks for caring for a washing machine. Learn about simple and effective ways to keep your washing machine clean and running smoothly.

White vinegar and baking soda

To start, add 1 cup of white vinegar to the detergent dispenser and run a hot water cycle to remove limescale and odors. You can then pour 1/2 cup of baking soda directly into the drum, followed by another hot water cycle. This simple combination can effectively break down residue and leave your washing machine clean and fresh.

Clean the dispensers and seals

These areas are susceptible to mold and mildew, which leads to unpleasant odors. Remove the detergent, rinse aid, and bleach dispensers and soak them in warm, soapy water. Then use a toothbrush to brush out any residue, rinse, and dry thoroughly.

Wipe the seals with a damp cloth or sponge dipped in a vinegar and water mixture to remove any mold or mildew. By cleaning these areas regularly, you can prevent unpleasant deposits and keep your washing machine clean.

Regular maintenance

Regular maintenance is essential to keep your washing machine clean and well maintained. Leave the door or lid ajar after each use to allow for better airflow and to prevent moisture build-up, which prevents the formation of mold.

Running a cleaning cycle once a month using a detergent for washing machines or a combination of vinegar and baking soda can also help keep it in optimal condition.

