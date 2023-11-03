Curtains serve as both a multifunctional and decorative element in any room. During general cleaning, washing curtains can seem like a daunting task. UAportal will tell you about life hacks that will help you clean curtains without removing them from the curtain rods.

First, take a vacuum cleaner with a special curtain nozzle. Run it over the fabric to remove hidden dust and debris that settles on the curtains.

Then prepare a simple and effective soap solution to clean your curtains effortlessly. Here's what you'll need:

- warm water,

- laundry soap.

Start by grating the soap into the warm water. Stir continuously until the soap dissolves, creating an almost clear liquid with only a little foam.

Take a sponge and carefully apply the soap solution to the curtains. Pay attention to particularly dirty areas and focus on them. Remove any soap residue with a microfiber or damp cloth, being careful not to rub the fabric vigorously as this can damage it.

If you are faced with stubborn stains on the curtains that are not amenable to soapy water, don't worry. Dishwashing detergent will help. Apply a small drop to the stained area and rub lightly with a damp sponge. Gently rinse the curtain to remove any residual detergent.

Those who have a steamer can use it to clean their curtains. Hold the steamer at a distance of 15-20 cm from the fabric. However, it is important to note that steamers are not suitable for velvet, delicate fabrics or pleated curtains. For other types, this method is very effective.

As a reminder, curtains are not only a decorative element but also a functional product that protects windows from sunlight.

