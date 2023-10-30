How to clean furniture from pet hair: useful life hacks

When it comes to cleaning furniture from pet hair, using effective methods can help in this matter. UAportal will tell you about various ways, from using lint rollers to microfiber cloths, that will help keep your furniture clean.

Using a lint roller

One highly effective method for removing pet hair from furniture is to use a lint roller. Simply run the sticky side of the lint roller over the surface of the furniture, pressing it down with some force to ensure proper adhesion to the hair. When the roller is full, peel off the top layer to reveal a fresh sticky surface.

Microfiber cloths

Microfiber cloths can also be a great tool for dealing with pet hair. Soak a microfiber cloth in water and run it over the furniture. The hair will stick to the fabric, making it easier to clean. Remember to rinse the cloth regularly. This method is especially useful for wooden or leather furniture.

Vacuuming with a pet hair attachment

Another effective method for removing pet hair from furniture is to use a vacuum cleaner with a pet hair attachment. The vacuum cleaner will pick up the hair, leaving your furniture clean. Remember to clean or replace the filter regularly to maintain optimal power.

Use of rubber gloves

Rubber gloves are an unexpectedly effective tool for removing pet hair from furniture. Wet a clean pair of rubber gloves and run them over the furniture. Rinse the gloves and repeat the procedure until the hair is no longer visible. This method is ideal for small areas or hard-to-reach places such as corners or crevices.

Regular pet grooming

Grooming your furry friends regularly is a practical approach to reducing the amount of hair on your furniture. By brushing your pets regularly, you can significantly reduce the amount of hair they shed. Get a good quality brush or comb that is suitable for your pet's coat type and set a grooming schedule.

