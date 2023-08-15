How to stop buying unnecessary things: effective recommendations to help you overcome an annoying habit

In a consumer-driven society, it's easy to fall into the trap of buying things you don't need. Whether it's the latest gadget, trendy clothes or impulse buys, these buying habits can lead to financial difficulties and cluttered living space.

However, you can take practical steps to break out of this cycle. UAportal has prepared recommendations that will help you overcome the habit of buying unnecessary things.

Make a budget and stick to it

One of the most effective ways to stop buying unnecessary things is to create a budget and stick to it. Start by analysing your income and expenses to determine how much you can afford to spend on non-essential items.

Set a realistic limit and track your purchases to ensure you stay within that range. With a budget, people will be more thoughtful about their purchases and less likely to make impulsive decisions.

Identify triggers

Understanding your triggers is crucial to breaking the habit. Spend some time reflecting on your spending patterns and identify any emotional or situational factors that trigger impulse purchases.

It could be stress, boredom, or even peer pressure. Once you've identified these causes, find healthier alternatives to cope with those feelings or circumstances. For example, if stress leads to shopping, try practising relaxation techniques or taking up a hobby.

Practice the 24 hour rule

This means that before you buy something non-essential, wait 24 hours. During this period, ask yourself if you really need this thing or if it's a fleeting desire.

Often, the impulse to buy decreases after a while, and you can make a more rational decision. This rule helps prevent spontaneous actions and gives you time to assess the need and value of the product.

Unsubscribe from retailers' newsletters

Constant exposure to tempting offers and advertisements can make it difficult to refrain from buying unnecessary things. To combat this, unsubscribe from retailers' emails and delete influencers or accounts that promote excessive consumption.

By reducing the influence of marketing tactics, you can minimise the temptation to shop. Focus on accounts that inspire a more minimalist or purposeful lifestyle.

Practice mindful consumption

Adopting a mindset of conscious consumption can help you break the habit of buying unnecessary things. Before you buy an item, ask yourself a few questions: do you really need it? Will it add value to your life? Can you afford it within your budget? Is there a more environmentally friendly or ethical alternative? By consciously considering these questions, you can make more informed decisions and avoid accumulating unnecessary things.

