How to stop being nervous before an important event: effective tips

Whether it's an interview, a public speech, or a crucial exam, nervousness before such events is a common occurrence. UAportal has prepared a complete list of strategies that will help calm your nerves and boost your self-confidence before an important event.

First, it is important to recognize that nervousness is a natural reaction to high-pressure situations. It shows that you care about the outcome and want to achieve good results.

Instead of viewing nervousness as a negative aspect, try to reframe it as excitement and energy that can be channeled into your performance. Accept the adrenaline rush and use it to your advantage.

Prepare and practice

One of the most effective ways to combat nervousness is to prepare. Research and gather information about the upcoming event or task. Familiarize yourself with the topic and anticipate possible questions or scenarios. Rehearse your presentation, speech, or answers to build confidence. The better prepared you are, the more relaxed you will feel.

Deep breathing and relaxation techniques

Deep breathing exercises are a simple but powerful tool to calm your nerves. Take slow, deep breaths through your nose, allowing your abdomen to expand, and exhale slowly through your mouth.

This helps to activate the parasympathetic nervous system, promoting relaxation. You can also learn other relaxation techniques, such as progressive muscle relaxation or guided imagery, to reduce tension and anxiety.

Have a positive conversation with yourself

Our internal dialog plays an important role in how we perceive and cope with stress. Instead of letting negative thoughts consume you, practice positive self-talk.

Remind yourself of your strengths, past accomplishments, and capabilities. Affirmations such as "I am well prepared and capable" or "I have overcome difficulties before and I can do it again" can help build self-confidence and shift your thinking to a more positive outlook.

Visualize success

Visualization is a powerful technique used by athletes, artists, and professionals. Close your eyes and imagine yourself successfully completing a task. Visualize positive results, applause, or a sense of accomplishment. This kind of mental rehearsal helps build confidence and familiarize your mind with success, reducing anxiety and increasing performance.

Ask for support

Don't hesitate to reach out to a friend, mentor, or coach who can provide guidance and support. Talking about your concerns and fears can help relieve anxiety and provide valuable advice. In addition, surrounding yourself with positive and encouraging people can build self-confidence and help you stay focused on your goals.

