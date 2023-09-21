How to stop snoring: 5 tips for healthy sleep

Snoring can be a problem that affects both the person who snores and the person who is nearby. UAportal has prepared practical tips on how to stop snoring and improve sleep quality.

Keep your body weight normal

One of the most effective ways to stop snoring is to maintain a healthy weight. Excess weight, especially in the neck and throat, can put pressure on the airway and cause snoring. By eating a balanced diet and exercising regularly, you can lose those extra pounds and reduce the likelihood of snoring.

Sleep on your side

Sleeping on your back can cause the tongue and soft tissue in your throat to fall in, which blocks the airway and leads to snoring. To eliminate this problem, try sleeping on your side.

You can use pillows or other means to help you maintain this position throughout the night. This way you can keep your airways open and minimize snoring.

Avoid alcohol and sedatives

Alcohol and sleeping pills can relax the muscles of the throat, which leads to increased snoring. It is advisable to avoid using these drugs, especially at bedtime.

Reducing or eliminating alcohol and sedatives can significantly reduce snoring and improve sleep quality.

Keep the air in your bedroom moist

Dry air can irritate the nasal passages and throat, leading to snoring. To combat this, you can use a humidifier.

Humidified air will help reduce nasal congestion and clear your airways, which will ultimately reduce snoring.

Keep a consistent sleep schedule

Establishing a consistent sleep pattern and sticking to a routine can also help reduce snoring. Create a regular sleep schedule, organize a comfortable environment and avoid vigorous activities before bed. By prioritizing quality sleep, you can minimize snoring and wake up refreshed.

