UAportal has prepared life hacks that will help you polish your sink. Learn how to clean your kitchen sink to a shine.

Vinegar and baking soda

After washing and drying the sink, apply a mixture of baking soda and water to its entire surface. The next step is to spray vinegar on the baking soda to create a foaming reaction. After waiting a few minutes, scrub the sink with a soft brush. Finally, rinse with water and dry the sink to achieve a polished, shiny surface.

Lemon and salt

For an effective and inexpensive way to polish your kitchen sink, cut a lemon in half and sprinkle salt on the cut side. Then, using it as a scrubber, gently rub the salt into the sink, focusing on areas with stains or streaks. Afterward, rinse the sink thoroughly with warm water.

Polishing with olive oil

An effective way to achieve a glossy shine on the kitchen sink is to pour a few drops of olive oil on a soft cloth and rub it onto the surface of the sink. A light layer of oil not only adds shine but also creates a protective barrier against stains and water stains. This natural and quick method is ideal for giving any sink a new look without using harmful or expensive cleaning products.

