Plaque, which can cause a dull appearance of the faucet, accumulates over time. 4 proven cleaning methods that will help to cope with this problem.

Vinegar

Mix equal parts of white vinegar and water in a spray bottle. Spray this solution on the faucet, paying special attention to areas with severe dirt. Leave it on for a few minutes to allow the vinegar to dissolve the plaque. Then use a soft cloth or sponge to gently wipe the surface.

Rinse it with warm water to remove any residue. For stubborn stains, you can use an old toothbrush to scrub the areas. Wipe the faucet dry with a clean cloth to prevent water stains.

Lemon

Cut the lemon in half, rub the faucet with it and leave it on for a few minutes. Lemon acid will break down all the plaque and leave a fresh citrus scent. Rinse the faucet with warm water and wipe it dry with a cloth.

Appropriate products

If you prefer to use a special cleaner, look for a product specifically formulated to remove mineral deposits. For best results, follow the instructions on the packaging.

You need to apply the product, leave it on for a certain time and then rinse it off. When using chemicals, remember to wear gloves and ventilate the room well.

Clean the faucet regularly

Wipe the faucet with a dry cloth after each use to remove any water droplets. This will help prevent sediment build-up.

In addition, install a water softener or filter to reduce the content of solid impurities in your water.

