How to separate the egg yolk from the white using a bottle and a spoon: three simple tips

Egg whites are commonly used in baking because they give lightness and rise when whipped. If you are cooking something salty, it is better to use the yolk because it contains cholesterol and fat. UAportal has prepared three tips on how to separate the egg yolk from the white.

Tip 1 With your hands

Break the egg in half over a bowl or plate and hold one of the halves over it, palms down. Carefully slide your fingers between the yolk and the shell until you can grasp the yolk. Now all you have to do is gently move it back and forth between the two halves of the shell until all the white is removed.

Tip 2 Using a spoon

Break the egg into two halves over a bowl or plate, but this time don't use your hands, but a spoon. Run the edge of a spoon under the yolk membrane until you can scoop it up without breaking the egg white and spilling it into a bowl or plate. Transfer the whites from one half to the other until all the whites are removed from the yolk.

Tip 3 Use an empty plastic bottle

Crack the egg over the bowl or plate as before, but this time take an empty plastic bottle. Place the opening of the bottle next to where you broke the shell so that when you squeeze the sides of the bottle, air will enter through the opening.

This will create a strong enough suction force to pull out any liquid, including the egg white, leaving the desired golden-yellow yolk. Once you stop squeezing the egg, simply move on to separating the other egg, repeating the same steps.

