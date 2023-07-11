How to organize your home space: simple tips to make your home more comfortable

Due to the constant hassle of work, family and personal commitments, there is often very little time left to organize your living space well. In this article, UAportal has prepared practical tips on how to cope with this task.

Put things in order

Find time to clean. First, check each room for things you no longer need or use. Sort them into categories: keep, donate or throw away. Don't regret your decisions. Say goodbye to items that no longer bring you benefit and joy. Create minimalism in your home to fill your living space with harmony.

Create functional areas

Divide your home into certain categories. Create zones for rest, work, dining and storage. This way, you will optimize the use of each space and avoid clutter. Make sure that the items in each area are appropriate and easily accessible. These steps will help you create order and make your daily tasks more efficient.

Create efficient storage systems

Invest in practical storage solutions to keep things organized. Use shelves, cabinets and containers to fill vertical and horizontal space. Label drawers to make it easy to find things when you need them. Accessibility and convenience should always be your priority. Keep things you use frequently within easy reach. Also, consider cleaning and organizing regularly to prevent clutter from building up.

Optimize your daily habits

Add small tasks to your daily routine. For example, tidying up before bed or spending a few minutes each day sorting and filing papers. Develop a culture of cleanliness and organization in your family by involving all family members and assigning responsibilities to them. Encourage everyone to put things in their designated places to avoid clutter.

Use technology

Use digital calendars and task management apps to keep track of appointments, deadlines and chores. Explore smart home devices that automate certain tasks. For example, controlling lighting or temperature. Technology can help you stay organized, save time and improve the overall efficiency of your home.

