How to clean the bathtub from stagnant plaque and rust with household products

UAportal has prepared some simple tips to help you clean your bathroom quickly and efficiently. You will need baking soda, vinegar and lemon juice.

Tip 1

Start by cleaning the bathtub with baking soda. Mix one cup of baking soda with a few drops of water to make a paste. Dip an old cloth in the paste and wipe off any rust or limescale on the bathtub surface. If necessary, use an abrasive sponge for tougher spots.

The method can be used for all kinds of surfaces such as sinks, counters, tiles, etc. when there is no need for abrasive cleaning methods.

Tip 2

To remove stubborn dirt or limescale, fill a bucket with three cups of white vinegar and two cups of hot water. Soak an old rag in the solution for about 15 minutes and then wipe down the bathtub.

Tip 3

Squeeze some fresh lemon juice onto the bathtub surface and wipe it with an old cloth until it is clean. Then rinse with warm water.

The third tip can be used on all kinds of surfaces to give them an extra shine and at the same time eliminate any unpleasant odours caused by the accumulation of bacteria due to humidity.

