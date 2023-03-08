How to clean white soles from dirt with toothpaste and lemon: life hacks

UAportal has prepared three tips on how to clean white soles from dirt quickly and efficiently. You will need baking soda, vinegar, lemon juice and toothpaste.

Tip 1

Use baking soda and water. Make a paste by mixing equal parts baking soda and water. Apply the paste to the soles of your shoes with a soft cloth or sponge. Leave on for 10-15 minutes and then rinse off with warm water.

Tip 2

Use vinegar or lemon juice as a mild acidic cleaner. Mix either of these with hot water in a small container until a soapy consistency is obtained. Dip the brush into the solution and gently scrub the surface of the sole. Afterwards, rinse the brush thoroughly with clean water to remove any residue.

Tip 3

As an alternative method, try using toothpaste! Simply apply a little toothpaste to the dirty areas of the shoe soles, then rub lightly with an old toothbrush until all traces of dirt are gone, then rinse with warm water.

