How to sharpen scissors at home: Effective tips

UAportal has prepared tips on how to sharpen scissors at home. Learn how to do it with the help of folk methods.

Bottom of the glass

To do this, you need to disassemble the scissors, fix one blade and slide it back and forth on the beveled edge of the inverted glass.

Sandpaper

Fold the sandpaper in half, with the grit surface facing outward. After that, make a few cuts with scissors.

Aluminum foil

In the absence of sandpaper, an alternative method of sharpening scissors is to use aluminum foil. By folding a sheet of foil in several layers and then cutting through the foil with scissors, any dullness in the blades can be eliminated.

Steel wool

Using steel wool is another effective method of sharpening scissors. By making a few cuts with the scissors through a piece of steel wool, you can remove any dirt or plaque that causes dulling.

Professional sharpening

For those who prefer not to sharpen their scissors at home, professional sharpening services are available. Many construction or specialized stores offer such services.

