How to use lemon juice in cleaning: three ways

UAportal has prepared 3 ways to use lemon in cleaning your home. After all, lemon is a natural detergent that can make cleaning easier for you.

Remove old stains and unpleasant odors

One of the most effective ways to use lemon juice is to remove stains and odors. Mix lemon juice with water and apply to the stained area. Leave on for a few minutes before scrubbing. The acidic properties of lemon juice help to break down stains and eliminate unpleasant odors, making your home smell fresh.

Refresh your kitchen boards

Kitchen boards can accumulate bacteria and unpleasant odors, especially after cutting raw meat or fish. To freshen up your cutting boards, cut a lemon in half and rub it over the entire surface. The natural acidity of lemon juice helps to kill bacteria and neutralize unpleasant odors.

Remove stubborn water stains

Water stains can be stubborn and difficult to remove. Squeeze a little lemon juice on the stained area and leave it on for a few minutes. Then scrub the area with a brush or sponge. The citric acid in lemon juice helps dissolve minerals that cause stubborn water stains, leaving surfaces clean and shiny.

