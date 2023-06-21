Acrylic bathtubs require regular care and maintenance to keep them looking fresh and clean. UAportal has prepared simple and effective methods to restore the shine of an acrylic bathtub.

Cleaning products from the kitchen for a very dirty acrylic bathtub

When it comes to descaling an acrylic bathtub, harsh chemicals should be avoided. Instead, try using natural solvents such as vinegar or citric acid. Here are some methods you can try:

1. Vinegar solution:

Mix 1 part acetic acid or vinegar with 2 parts water. Pour the solution on the stains and leave for 10-20 minutes. To remove stubborn stains, place a flannel soaked in vinegar water. Rinse with warm water from the shower and wipe dry with a cloth.

2. Citric acid solution:

Mix equal parts citric acid and water. Apply the solution to the stains and leave it for the same time. Rinse thoroughly with warm water and wipe dry with a cloth.

3. Soap and baking soda:

Dissolve 30 g of grated laundry soap in 1 liter of warm water. Add 2 tablespoons of baking soda to the solution. Apply the mixture to the stains and rinse after 10-20 minutes.

4. Baking soda and vinegar:

Dissolve 100 g of baking soda in 500 ml of warm water. Add 500 ml of vinegar. You can also apply the baking soda and vinegar mixture directly to the stains.

This method should be used carefully and as a last resort for stubborn stains. For mild to moderately soiled stains, citric acid or water and vinegar is sufficient. To achieve a shiny surface, wipe it with a dry cloth after cleaning.

Choosing the right product

Although natural solvents such as vinegar and baking soda can be effective, it is recommended to use specialized products specifically designed for acrylic bathtubs. Make sure that the product you choose is labeled as safe for use on acrylic surfaces and does not contain abrasives. Avoid using cleaning products containing chlorine or ones with unknown compatibility.

Tackle stubborn stains

For stubborn stains such as coffee, rust, or paint, baking soda can be a useful tool. Make a paste by mixing baking soda with a little water until it forms a usable consistency. Apply the paste to the stains and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Carefully remove the paste with a soft flannel or cloth.

Prevention is the key to success

To avoid the hassle of cleaning stubborn stains, it is very important to take preventive measures. Use a protective layer or mat in the bathroom, avoid washing any dyes directly in the bathtub, and be careful when applying hair dye near the bathtub to prevent accidental staining. Acrylic bathtubs are more fragile than enameled cast iron bathtubs and require special care.

Daily care

To minimize dirt and soap scum buildup, incorporate a simple routine into your daily care. After each use, rinse the bathtub surface with a mild soap solution and wipe it dry with a cloth. This regular practice will prevent the appearance of stubborn stains.

Remember that when cleaning your acrylic bathtub, always use soft sponges and avoid scrubbing with a brush or hard sponge. A hard sponge can leave microcracks and scratches on the surface, which will lead to dirt accumulation and deterioration of the appearance.

