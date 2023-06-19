How to get in shape easily and effectively: the best bodyweight exercises

Many people aspire to stay in shape but struggle to find time and motivation for regular gym visits. UAportal has compiled a list of three tips on how to utilize bodyweight exercises for convenient and effective fitness.

Include squats in your daily routine

Squats are an excellent exercise for developing leg strength and endurance. To perform a squat, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and gradually lower your body as if you were sitting down in a chair.

Read also: How to keep your hips firm: recommendations for self-care

Make sure to keep your back straight and ensure that your knees are positioned above your ankles while performing squats. Squats can be done anywhere, including at home or in the office.

Video of the day

One way to incorporate squats into your daily routine is to do 10 squats every time you take a break from sitting at your desk. You can also do squats while waiting for your coffee to brew or during a commercial break while watching TV.

Try push-ups to strengthen your upper body

Push-ups are a classic exercise that aids in developing upper body strength and toning your arms and chest. To perform a push-up, start in a plank position with your hands shoulder-width apart and your feet together. Lower your body until your chest almost touches the ground, and then push up.

If you're new to push-ups, begin with modified versions such as knee push-ups, where your knees stay on the ground. You can also try wall push-ups or incline push-ups, which are easier variations of this exercise. Try incorporating 5-10 push-ups into your morning routine when you wake up or before you go to bed.

Read also: The five best ab exercises: how to achieve perfect abs

The plank is a simple yet effective exercise for strengthening your core muscles. To perform a plank, start in a push-up position but instead of lowering your body, support yourself on your forearms and toes. Keep your back straight and hold the position for as long as you can.

Begin with 10-15 seconds and gradually increase the duration as you become stronger. You can also try side planks, which target the obliques. To do a side plank, shift onto one side, supporting your body with one forearm and the side of one leg.

Note! The information presented in this article is intended for educational and informational purposes only and should not be considered as medical or health advice. It is always recommended to consult with a qualified healthcare professional or your physician for any specific health-related questions or concerns you may have.

Earlier, UaPortal wrote about why you shouldn't drink coffee on an empty stomach.

If you wish to stay updated on the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, we recommend subscribing to our Telegram channel!