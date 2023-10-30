How keratin affects hair: advantages and disadvantages

Keratin is valued for its strengthening and smoothing effects, but the results of its use are short-lived. UAportal prepared a material about the advantages and disadvantages of keratin for hair.

Advantages of keratin for hair:

Improved hair strength

Keratin treatments strengthen the hair shaft, reducing breakage and improving overall hair strength.

Smoother texture

Keratin smooths the hair cuticle, resulting in less frizz and a smoother texture.

Improved hair appearance

Keratin products improve the shine and appearance of hair, giving it a healthy and vibrant look.

Disadvantages of keratin for hair:

Temporary results

The results of keratin treatment are not permanent and may fade after a few months, requiring regular renewal.

Problems with formaldehyde

Some types of keratin may contain formaldehyde, which is potentially harmful. It's important to choose formaldehyde-free products or undergo treatments in well-ventilated areas.

Expensive and time-consuming

Keratin treatments can be expensive and time-consuming, especially if they are performed in salons. It's important to consider the financial and time commitment before opting for a particular procedure.

