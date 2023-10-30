How keratin affects hair: advantages and disadvantages
Keratin is valued for its strengthening and smoothing effects, but the results of its use are short-lived. UAportal prepared a material about the advantages and disadvantages of keratin for hair.
Advantages of keratin for hair:
- Improved hair strength
Keratin treatments strengthen the hair shaft, reducing breakage and improving overall hair strength.
- Smoother texture
Keratin smooths the hair cuticle, resulting in less frizz and a smoother texture.
- Improved hair appearance
Keratin products improve the shine and appearance of hair, giving it a healthy and vibrant look.
Read also: 5 tips to nourish your scalp in the fall if your hair has started to actively fall out
Disadvantages of keratin for hair:
- Temporary results
The results of keratin treatment are not permanent and may fade after a few months, requiring regular renewal.
- Problems with formaldehyde
Some types of keratin may contain formaldehyde, which is potentially harmful. It's important to choose formaldehyde-free products or undergo treatments in well-ventilated areas.
- Expensive and time-consuming
Keratin treatments can be expensive and time-consuming, especially if they are performed in salons. It's important to consider the financial and time commitment before opting for a particular procedure.
Recall, we told you how to properly wash your hair.
Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel !