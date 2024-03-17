Few people can imagine starting their morning without a cup of aromatic coffee. The smell of this magical drink instantly energizes and invigorates.

The process of making morning coffee is a whole ceremony where every step matters, from grinding coffee beans to brewing it. But what to do when you don't have a coffee grinder at hand or it's out of order? Together with Shuba, we'll show you alternative ways to grind coffee without using this appliance.

How to grind coffee without a grinder

If you need to grind coffee beans, using a blender can be an effective solution. However, you need to pay attention to the fact that its blades can overheat the beans, which will lead to their burning.

To avoid this, it is recommended to grind them for no longer than 30 seconds. Also, make sure you put the right amount of beans in the blender - usually half a cup is enough.

To grind a large amount of coffee beans, you can use a food processor, but in this case, you need to use a double portion of beans due to the large volume of the appliance.

If you do not have access to electricity, you can grind the coffee beans manually. To do this, place the beans in a sturdy zipper bag and gently tap them with a rolling pin, frying pan, or meat tenderizer. Note that this method will give you coarsely ground coffee. For a finer grind, use a mortar and pestle.

