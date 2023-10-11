How to get rid of yellowing nails: expert advice

UAportal has prepared valuable tips to help fight the yellowing of nails and restore their natural beauty. Let's take a look at how to effectively prevent and eliminate the yellowing of nails, contributing to their healthy and bright appearance.

Proper nail hygiene

Proper nail hygiene is crucial to preventing and eliminating yellowing of the nails. Regular trimming and filing will help keep them clean and prevent possible infections.

Avoid prolonged use of nail polish

Excessive use of nail polish can lead to yellowing of the nails. This is because the pigments and chemicals present in nail polishes can cause discoloration over time.

Moisturize your nails

Dry and brittle nails are more prone to yellowing. To keep your nails well moisturized and healthy, you should regularly apply a moisturizing lotion or oil to your nails and cuticles.

Lemon juice

Lemon juice is a natural remedy that can help remove stains and yellowing from your nails. Squeeze fresh lemon juice into a bowl and immerse your nails in it for a few minutes.

Professional help

If the yellowing of your nails persists, you may want to consult a dermatologist or manicurist. They can determine the correct diagnosis and recommend any necessary treatments to help solve the problem.

