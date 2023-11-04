How to get rid of spiders in the house: effective tips

Getting rid of spiders in the house is quite simple if you follow a few recommendations. UAportal has selected a few tips that will help to cope with this problem without the use of harmful chemicals.

Daily video

Keep the place clean

Regularly clean cobwebs and dust in your home as spiders use webs to catch prey. Keep the kitchen and other areas where food is stored clean and tidy.

Read also: How to scare away spiders from your home: one plant will help

Use door seals

Install seals on doors and windows to prevent spiders and other insects from entering.

Increase the lighting

Spiders usually prefer dark places. Thus, keep your home lit and avoid long periods of complete darkness.

Check the plants

Spiders can hide in potted plants. Check them for webs and spiders from time to time.

Use neutral products

If necessary, use neutral spider sprays.

Earlier, scientists showed how the parasite was torn out of the spider's body.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!