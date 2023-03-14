Bedbugs are a problem that can be particularly challenging for many people. UAportal has prepared tips on how to effectively get rid of bedbugs once and for all.

Tip 1

Regularly vacuum all areas where bedbugs may be present. Vacuuming helps to remove eggs, larvae, and adult bed bugs from mattresses, carpets, furniture, and other indoor surfaces. It is important to throw away the vacuum cleaner bag after each use, as it may contain live bedbugs or eggs that can escape if not disposed of properly.

Tip 2

Wash all clothing, bedding, curtains, blankets, etc. in hot water (at least 50°C) and then dry at high temperature (at least 110°C). This will help kill bedbugs in these items so they can't lay eggs or spread further in your home.

Tip 3

Use specialty products designed specifically for bedbugs, which can be found at most hardware stores or online retailers. Before using chemical insecticides, it is important to read the instructions carefully and follow all the precautions specified by the manufacturer to avoid negative health effects or damage to your property.

It may also be helpful to consult with a professional pest control company. They have better knowledge and resources.

