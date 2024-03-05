How to get rid of insomnia with two simple foods: tips from scientists

Insomnia is increasingly plaguing people. If you want to improve the quality of your sleep, you should consume products that are easy to find in any home.

The Pysznosci.pl website has shared an effective method to help you fall asleep faster in the evening and stay asleep throughout the night.

You shouldn't use medications right away, but you may want to try some traditional methods. You only need two ingredients that many people have in their kitchens. You will use them to make a mixture that will help you sleep. We are talking about natural honey (5 tsp) and pink Himalayan salt (1 tbsp).

Mix the two ingredients well in a small glass container, close the lid, and keep it in a dark, cold place. Just before you go to bed, take 1 tsp of the mixture under your tongue and wait for it to melt.

How it works

Natural honey promotes a slight increase in insulin levels, which activates the release of serotonin, a hormone that controls sleep and its quality. When paired with pink Himalayan salt, which contains many trace elements such as potassium, magnesium, and calcium, it helps to reduce stress hormone levels, relax the body, and set it up for restful sleep.

In addition, Himalayan salt helps to saturate the body with all the necessary substances to keep it working throughout the day.

This natural remedy is a great and harmless alternative to sleeping pills and pharmaceuticals. It is quite easy to prepare, and the ingredients are available to everyone. Within a few days of using the mixture, you will notice that your sleep has improved.

For the product to give the best results, you need to follow the rules of sleep hygiene. Go to bed and wake up at the same time, do not drink alcohol or caffeinated products before bed, and make sure the bedroom is quiet, dark, and cool.

If sleep becomes a problem and does not improve, you should consult a doctor.

