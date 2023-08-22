How to use vodka in everyday life: five useful life hacks

Vodka is not limited to its role in cocktails. This versatile alcoholic beverage can be used for a variety of purposes to make life easier. Vodka has many practical applications beyond the bar, including cleaning, stain removal, odour elimination and insect repellent.

UAportal has prepared a guide that will help you use vodka in everyday life.

Cleaning and disinfection

Vodka can serve as a natural cleaning agent, offering an alternative to chemical products. Its high alcohol content allows it to effectively disinfect and clean various surfaces. Simply apply vodka to a cloth or sponge and wipe down countertops, sinks and appliances. The alcohol contained in vodka helps to kill bacteria and viruses, ensuring a clean and germ-free home.

Video of the day

Removing stains

Vodka can be used to remove stubborn stains from clothes and furniture. Apply a small amount of vodka directly to the stain and leave it on for a few minutes. Then blot the stain with a clean cloth or sponge. The alcohol contained in vodka helps to break down the stain, making it easier to remove. Before use, it is advisable to test the vodka on a small, inconspicuous area to make sure it does not damage the fabric.

Eliminating odours

Vodka can be a powerful odour remover. Fill a spray bottle with the drink and spray it on fabrics, carpets or even shoes to neutralise odours. The alcohol in vodka helps to kill odour-causing bacteria, leaving your clothes smelling fresh. For a pleasant scent, you can add a few drops of essential oil.

Read also: How to stimulate rose bloom with vodka: a simple life hack

Insect repellent

Vodka can be used to make a natural insect repellent. Mix vodka and water equally in a spray bottle and add a few drops of essential oil, such as citronella or lavender. Shake the mixture well and apply it to your skin or clothes to repel mosquitoes and other insects.

Cooking and baking

Vodka can be a secret ingredient in cooking. Adding a drop of vodka to sauces, soups or even baked goods can enhance the flavour of a dish. The alcohol in vodka helps to enhance the flavours of other ingredients. It is important to be careful and moderate, as an excessive amount of vodka can overwhelm the flavour of the dish.

Here's how to clean grease stains on a kitchen surface using a folk remedy: a mixture of vodka and vinegar.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!