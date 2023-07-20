How to use shaving foam when cleaning your apartment: unexpected life hacks

Practical tips and tricks are always in demand, offering effective time-saving solutions. UAportal has prepared a comprehensive guide on how to use shaving foam when cleaning an apartment.

Shaving foam to remove stains

Its mild but effective formula is suitable for removing stains on carpets, upholstery and clothes. To remove a stain, apply a small amount of shaving foam directly to the affected area. Gently rub the foam into the stain with a clean cloth or sponge. Leave it on for a few minutes and then blot with a damp cloth.

To clean mirrors and glass

Apply a small amount of shaving foam to a lint-free cloth or paper towel. Gently wipe the surface in a circular motion to ensure even coverage. The foam texture helps to dissolve dirt and grease, while the mild detergents leave a streak-free shine. For large glass surfaces, such as windows or shower doors, use a scraper to remove the foam.

For cleaning the bathroom

This all-purpose cleaner effectively removes soap scum, dirt and water stains from various bathroom surfaces. To clean tiles, bathtubs or sinks, spray a generous amount of shaving foam onto the surface. Leave it on for a few minutes and then gently scrub with a sponge or brush. In addition, the fresh scent of the foam will give your bathroom a pleasant aroma.

