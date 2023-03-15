How to effectively clean a mattress from stains with hydrogen peroxide

Cleanliness is an integral part of a healthy and comfortable life. Cleaning your mattress can make a big difference in your well-being.

Keeping your mattress clean is often overlooked, but it can play an important role in maintaining health and comfort. UAportal has prepared tips on the best way to deep clean it.

Tip 1

Vacuum. Start by removing any debris from the top surface of the mattress using an upright vacuum or a handheld vacuum with a brush attachment. Make sure you get into all corners of the bed frame for a thorough cleaning. Do not press too hard on the vacuum cleaner to avoid damaging the material of the bed itself.

Tip 2

Deodorize. Sprinkle baking soda liberally over the entire surface of the mattress, paying more attention to areas prone to sweating, such as around the head or the foot level, where the feet may rest on the mattress while sleeping. Leave it overnight for maximum effect, and in the morning, vacuum with an upright vacuum cleaner with a brush attachment at full power (not minimum).

Tip 3

Stain treatment. if there are strong stains, such as blood or sweat stains, use diluted hydrogen peroxide (1 part water + 1 part hydrogen peroxide). Apply it to the affected area with a cloth or paper towel until the stain is completely gone, then rinse off the residue with cold water using a damp cloth/towel/sponge, etc.

After that, leave the wet area overnight, undisturbed, until it dries naturally in the morning. If necessary, repeat the process depending on the severity of the stain.

