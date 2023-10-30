How to achieve perfect cleanliness after renovation: tips for quick cleaning

UAportal has prepared tips that will help you save time and effort when maintaining cleanliness after renovation. Following these steps will allow you to achieve perfect cleanliness in just a few simple steps.

Debris removal

When cleaning up after a renovation, start by taking out the trash. Collect all the trash such as paint cans, leftover materials and packaging and dispose of it properly. This will immediately improve the look of your space.

Wipe the dust

Wipe off the dust before you start other cleaning tasks. A lot of dust is often generated during renovations, and it tends to settle on every surface. Grab a vacuum cleaner or microfiber cloth and wipe down all furniture, countertops, and shelves.

Clean the windows

Wipe down your windows and mirrors. After a renovation is done, you're likely to notice stains and marks on the glass. Clean them thoroughly with glass cleaner and a lint-free cloth.

Clean the floor

Finally, mop the floor. Depending on the type of flooring, choose the right detergent and mop the floor with a mop. This step will make your room clean and fresh and truly complete the cleaning process after the renovation.

