Discover proven strategies for more productive learning. UAportal offers practical tips to help you learn effective study habits for academic success.

Daily video

Set clear goals

Before starting a study session, it's important to set clear goals. Decide what you want to accomplish and identify specific tasks or concepts to focus on.

Create a training schedule

Developing a training schedule can make a big difference in the effectiveness of your training. Allocate a separate time frame for each subject or topic you need to study and follow the schedule as closely as possible.

Find a productive place to study

To study effectively, find a quiet environment with nothing to distract you and put your phone away. Consider blocking websites to limit access to social media and other online distractions. By eliminating such factors, you can focus on your studies and hence improve your learning efficiency.

Read also: Toxic productivity: what are the dangers of 'reaching'

Use intensive learning techniques

Using active learning strategies increases the effectiveness of learning. Summarizing information in your own words, creating reference notes, explaining material to others or solving practical problems are examples of active learning techniques. Participating in the learning process promotes deeper understanding and better memorization of information.

Take regular breaks

It's important to break your study hours into smaller, manageable chunks of time. One effective technique is the Pomodoro technique, whereby a class session lasts 25 minutes followed by a 5-minute break. Regular breaks prevent fatigue and improve overall performance and memorization of information.

Recall, we have already written how to create a cozy workplace.

Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel !