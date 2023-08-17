How to fall asleep quickly: five effective tips for restful sleep

Good quality sleep is the key to a healthy lifestyle and rejuvenation of body, mind and spirit. Nevertheless, many people struggle every night, tossing and turning, thus not getting a deep rest.

UAportal has prepared tips that will help you reconfigure your sleep, making it harmonious and deep. Discover the secrets of restful sleep from adjusting your daily routine to optimising your environment.

Start with a routine

Establishing a bedtime routine can be helpful. The practice of going to bed and waking up at the same time every day helps to regulate the body's internal clock. Establishing a relaxing bedtime routine, such as reading a book or taking a warm bath, can signal to your body that it's time to rest.

Create a supportive environment

It's important to create an environment conducive to sleep. Make sure your bedroom is cool, dark and quiet to help you sleep better. It's helpful to use thick curtains or an eye mask to block out light and consider using earplugs to block out noise that may be disturbing.

Don't use gadgets

It is recommended that you limit your exposure to screens before bedtime. The blue light emitted by electronic devices can interfere with the body's production of melatonin, a hormone that helps regulate sleep. Avoiding screens, such as smartphones or tablets, at least an hour before bedtime can help improve sleep.

Reduce activity before bedtime

It is advisable to avoid stimulating activities before going to bed. Vigorous exercise, caffeine or alcohol and heavy meals consumption can make it difficult to fall asleep. It is recommended that you do not do these things at least a few hours before resting.

Practice relaxation

Managing stress and anxiety is crucial. Stress and anxiety can cause the mind to work in a tense mode, making it difficult to relax and fall asleep. Practicing relaxation techniques such as deep breathing or meditation can help calm the mind before bed.

