How to remove rust quickly: three simple but effective ways

Annoying rust stains can be found everywhere. Many housewives even try in vain to get rid of them. UAportal has prepared three folk methods that will help you cope with this problem.

Salt and lemon juice

Mix lemon juice and salt to form a paste. Apply it to the desired surface and leave it for an hour. The natural acidity of the citrus will help dissolve rust, while the salt will act as a mild abrasive. Afterwards, brush the surface and wipe it dry.

Vinegar

Soak the rusty parts in white vinegar for several hours. After soaking, brush the surface with a brush or steel wool and observe the changes. Remember to rinse and dry all tools thoroughly after the process.

"Potato soap" and dishwashing liquid

Cut a potato in half and brush the halves with dishwashing liquid. Rub the cut half into the surface to be cleaned to help the oxalic acid in the potato dissolve the rust. Repeat the process as needed.

