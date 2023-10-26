Fatigue can have a negative impact on energy levels and productivity. In this article, UAportal has reviewed various strategies and tips that can help you quickly relieve fatigue and restore vitality.

Sleep

One effective way to quickly relieve fatigue is to take a short nap during the day. It should not be longer than 20 minutes to avoid deep sleep and not feel tired upon waking up.

Physical activity

Physical activity can also help fight fatigue. Studies have shown that physical exercise increases blood and oxygen flow to the brain, boosting mental alertness and energy levels.

Nutritious foods

Another effective strategy is to consume energy-boosting foods and drinks. Avoid sugary snacks that can cause a temporary burst of energy followed by a slump. Favor nutritious foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grain products and lean proteins.

Sleep schedule

Follow a sleep schedule to ensure that you get adequate rest each night. Establish a consistent schedule by going to bed and waking up at the same time each day, even on weekends.

Consult with your doctor

If your fatigue isn't going away or is having a significant impact on your daily life, it's important to consult your doctor. The cause of your fatigue could be related conditions, such as sleep disorders or hormonal imbalances.

