In this article, we will look at the best exercises that effectively relieve stress. UAportal has identified the most effective ones. After familiarizing yourself with them, you will be able to feel calm and relaxed.

Deep breathing

Deep breathing exercises relax, reduce blood pressure and heart rate. Practice deep breathing by breathing in through your nose to the count of four, holding your breath, and then slowly exhaling through your mouth.

Yoga

Yoga combines physical movement, breath control, and mindfulness. It relieves tension and promotes relaxation.

Meditation

Meditation focuses on breathing or a specific mantra. Regular practice improves self-awareness and reduces stress.

Walking

Walking releases endorphins, improves blood circulation, and calms the mind. Take a brisk walk for at least 20 minutes to clear your mind and relax.

Taijiquan

Taijiquan is a Chinese internal martial art that combines slow movements, deep breathing, and meditation. Regular practice reduces stress and promotes overall well-being.

