How to quickly dilute powdered milk: useful flyhacks

Learn simple ways that will help you achieve a homogeneous consistency of milk in just a few minutes.

Warm water

To properly dilute milk powder, you can use warm water. Because the powder will dissolve faster and more thoroughly in it , resulting in a more homogeneous consistency.

First, heat the water to lukewarm, but not to a boil. Measure out the desired amount of milk powder in a separate container, Then slowly add the warm water to the powder, stirring continuously until it dissolves completely.

Intensive stirring

After adding warm water to the milk powder, stir the mixture intensively. This will help the milk powder dissolve evenly and prevent lumps from forming.

Using a spoon or a whisk, stir the mixture thoroughly until the milk powder is completely dissolved to obtain a homogeneous creamy mass. Stirring vigorously ensures that the milk powder is properly whipped.

Refrigeration or seasoning

Leaving the diluted milk powder for a few minutes or placing it in the refrigerator will improve the flavor of the mixture. When the mixture cools after mixing, it will be able to bring out the flavors better.

Also, chilling the diluted milk powder gives it a refreshing and tonic flavor. Giving it a rest or cooling it, you can enjoy a delicious and nourishing drink.

