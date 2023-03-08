How to peel potatoes quickly: three tips for housewives

UAportal has prepared three tips on how to peel potatoes. They will help housewives cope with this routine task much faster.

Tip 1

Use a vegetable peeler. This is the most common method of peeling potatoes because it is easy to use and very effective when done correctly. All you need is a sharp vegetable peeler and a little patience.

Tip 2

Cook before peeling. Bring water to the boil in a saucepan, then add the potatoes and cook for about 5 minutes. Then remove it and let it cool enough to handle without burning yourself. Once cooled, the peel will be much easier to remove.

Tip 3

Use baking soda. The baking soda helps loosen the skin of the potato, making it easier to peel with your hands or even a spoon if necessary. All you need is a small bowl filled with warm water mixed with baking soda (about one teaspoon for each cup). Soak the potatoes in this mixture for 10 minutes, then remove them from the water and peel off any remaining pieces of skin.

