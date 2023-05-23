How to dry wet shoes quickly and easily

UAportal has prepared a list of tips and techniques that will help you effectively dry your wet shoes so that you can get back to your business without any discomfort.

Remove excess moisture

To begin the drying process, start by removing as much excess moisture as possible from your wet shoes. Take them off and gently pat them with a dry towel to absorb any visible water. Do not squeeze or twist the shoes as this may damage their shape and material. Alternatively, you can stuff your shoes with dry newspaper or paper towels to absorb moisture from the inside. Leave the newspaper or paper towels in for about 30 minutes and replace them if they become soaked with moisture.

After removing excess moisture, place the shoes in a well-ventilated area. Avoid direct sunlight or the use of artificial heat sources, as this may cause the shoes to deform or lose their shape.

Use a fan or air circulation

Speed up the drying process by using a fan or creating air circulation around the wet shoes. Place a portable fan next to the shoe, positioning it to direct the airflow at the shoe. The circulating air will help the moisture evaporate faster. If you don't have a fan, you can improvise by placing the shoes near an open window or using a table fan to increase air movement.

Another effective method is to use a hairdryer on a low or cool setting. Keep the hairdryer at a safe distance to avoid overheating and damaging the shoes. Move the hairdryer in a circular motion to ensure even airflow to all parts of the shoe. Be patient and avoid using high temperature settings as they can cause shrinkage or deformation.

Silica gel or cat litter

Silica gel packets or cat litter can work wonders for drying wet shoes. Silica gel is often found in packaging and absorbs moisture effectively. If you have silica gel packets, put them in the shoes and leave them overnight. The gel will draw out the moisture, and the shoes will remain dry and odourless.

Cat litter can serve a similar purpose. Fill a pair of clean socks with kitty litter, tie the socks securely and place them in your shoes. Leave them on overnight to allow the litter to absorb excess moisture.

