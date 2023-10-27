How to peel boiled eggs quickly and easily: effective life hacks

Peeling boiled eggs can be a long and unpleasant task. UAportal will tell you about simple and effective methods that will help speed up the process and get perfectly peeled eggs.

Daily video

1. To quickly peel a boiled egg, start by lightly tapping it on a hard surface to create small cracks. Then roll the egg between your palms to further loosen the shell. Hold it under cold running water and start peeling. The cold water will help remove the shell quickly and make the process easier.

2. Lightly tap the bottom of the egg with the back of a spoon to create cracks. Remove the shell in large chunks with the spoon until the egg is completely peeled.

3. Place the egg on a towel and gently roll it back, then forth in the palm of your hand, pressing lightly to break the shell. Then use your fingers to remove the shell into large pieces.

4. Add a pinch of salt to the boiling water before boiling the eggs. This will help break down the membrane between the shell and the egg, making it easier to peel. After the eggs are cooked, replace the hot water with cold water and leave the eggs for a few minutes. The combination of salt and cold water will make peeling easier.

5. Steam the eggs instead of boiling them to make them easier to peel. Place the eggs in a steamer and cook for about 10 minutes. Put the eggs in a bowl of cold water and leave them for a few minutes. The steam and cold water will help you peel the eggs easily.

Remember, adding salt will help keep eggs fresh for several more weeks.

