How to quickly and easily clean a burnt frying pan: effective life hacks from experienced cooks

Probably nothing annoys housewives as much as burnt pots and pans that are difficult to clean. UAportal has prepared three life hacks that will help you improve your daily routine.

Baking soda

Sprinkle the burnt area with a generous amount of baking soda, and then add warm water. Partially soak the pan in this mixture for an hour or overnight if the baked-on layer is very heavy. The baking soda will break up the dirt and grease, making it easier to remove.

Vinegar and water

Fill the burnt pan with equal parts vinegar and water. Put it on the stove. The mixture should boil for about 10 minutes to allow the acidic properties of the vinegar to break down the burnt food particles. Then carefully pour off the hot liquid and use a wooden or silicone spatula to scrape off any remaining dirt.

Lemon and salt mixture

Cut the lemon in half and dip it in salt with the open side. Rub the burnt areas of the pan with the citrus, squeezing it slightly to release the juice. The citric acid combined with the abrasive salt will help remove burnt stains. Do not rinse this mixture off the pan for several minutes. Then rinse the pan with warm water and gently clean off any residue.

