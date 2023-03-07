How to learn the multiplication table quickly and effectively

UAportal has preparedsome quick tips to help you quickly and effectively learn the multiplication table. Only five steps are required.

Tip 1

Practice with flashcards. Flashcards are an effective way to memorize a large number of facts in a short period of time. You can either buy ready-made flashcards or create your own using index cards or online tools.

Simply write each number from 0 to 9 on one side of the card and write the corresponding multiplication facts on the other side (3 x 4 = 12). When you have free time during the day, exercise by flipping cards until you learn all ten numbers.

Tip 2

Use mnemonics. Mnemonics are memory aids that use words or phrases to make information easier to remember. Try creating your own mnemonic sentences for each number to make them easier to remember them ater.

Tip 3

Break down complex tasks into parts. When you're dealing with large numbers like 8×7=56, try breaking them down into smaller parts first before solving them in their entirety.

For example, 8×7=56 can be broken down into two simpler equations: 8×7=56 → 4×7=28 + 4×7=28 → 4×7=28 + 2×7=14 +2×7=14 → 2×7=14+1×7=7+1×7=7.

Tip 4

Use online resources. There are countless websites dedicated solely to teaching these topics in a fun and interactive way, so check them out if you need to!

Tip 5

Use visual aids. A visual aid can help you learn the multiplication table faster. You can draw a multiplication table or use online tools to help practice the multiplication table in a fun and engaging way.

