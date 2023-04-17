Three zodiac signs will receive money in the week of April 17-23

This week the Sun is in Aquarius, the Moon is in Capricorn, and Venus is in Pisces. UAportal has prepared a financial horoscope for these zodiac signs.

Aquarius

This week, those born under the sign of Aquarius may find that they are attracted to innovative and unusual lines of work. They may be inspired by work in creative fields such as writing, music, or art.

The main thing is to find where they can show their unique perspective on things. However, be aware of impulsive spending habits that can hinder their financial goals in the long run.

Ibex

This week, Capricorns can succeed in a practical and disciplined approach to managing their finances. Their natural work ethic can lead them to take on additional responsibilities at work.

Video of the day

Read also: April will bring great luck to three zodiac signs

You can also explore new investment opportunities. But they must be willing to take calculated risks to achieve maximum financial growth.

Pisces

This week, people born under the sign of Pisces can sharpen their intuition and creative abilities. This opens up opportunities for success in creative professions such as the arts or the entertainment industry.

They should also remember their habits of rational spending. Focus on achieving financial goals in the future.

As reported by UAportal, astrologers previously named the two most evil signs of the zodiac, which are capable of terrible revenge.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!