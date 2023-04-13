From Britain itself: a recipe for leg of lamb for the festive table

Add English charm to your festive table: prepare a baked leg of lamb according to the Easter recipe of English chefs.

For cooking, take a leg weighing 2-2.5 kg. For a more piquant and authentic taste, sprinkle the meat with anchovies, as they do in Britain. They successfully suppress the taste of lamb.

Mandatory ingredients:

- Lamb leg with bone - 2.5 kg

– Rosemary, sprig – 5 pcs.

- Garlic, cloves - 4 pcs.

– Yellow onion – 2 pcs.

- Olive oil - 2 tbsp. l.

- Salt - to taste

- Ground black pepper - to taste

Optional:

– Anchovy fillets – 4 pcs.

Preheat the oven to 220 degrees and grease the baking sheet well.

Peel the onion and garlic. Cut the vegetables into large pieces, and cut the garlic in half.

Cut the rosemary into 2-centimeter pieces

If you decide to use anchovy fillets, cut them into large pieces.

Wash the meat and dry it. At an angle, make slits 5 cm deep. Insert the rosemary, garlic, and, if using, anchovy pieces into the slits. Salt and pepper the meat and rub it with oil.

Put the meat on a baking sheet and send it to the oven for 20 minutes.

Set the oven temperature to 180 degrees, remove the baking sheet, spread the onion around the meat, pour oil, and send it to the oven for 1 hour.

After an hour, remove the baking sheet and cover the meat with foil. Leave for 15 minutes.

Serve, garnished to taste.

