Interesting facts about coffee that turned out to be myths

Coffee, the favorite beverage of millions of people around the world, has its share of myths. UAportal has prepared coffee myths, revealing the truth behind common misconceptions.

Stunting growth

There are many myths about coffee that have been passed down from generation to generation. One of the most interesting myths is that coffee stunts growth. This myth originated from the belief that the caffeine in coffee stunts growth in children and adolescents, however, this is not true.

Dehydrates

Another popular myth about coffee is that it dehydrates. Many people believe that because coffee is a diuretic drink, it causes dehydration. While coffee does have a mild diuretic effect, it is not significant enough to cause dehydration.

Read also: 5 bad habits of coffee drinkers that can shorten their lives

Levels Alcohol

One of the myths that have gained popularity in recent years is that coffee can sober a person when they are drunk. This myth suggests that drinking coffee after drinking alcohol can help you feel more awake and sober. However, this is completely fake.

Helps you lose weight

This myth suggests that coffee can speed up your metabolism and suppress your appetite, resulting in weight loss. While caffeine can slightly increase metabolic rate, this effect is minimal and not significant enough to lead to significant weight loss.

Causes addiction

Finally, there is the last myth that coffee is addictive. While caffeine is a stimulant and can lead to addiction, it is not considered as addictive as nicotine or opioids.

Recall, we have already written what products should not be added to coffee.

Want to receive the most up-to-date news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel !