Genetics or stress: top 5 causes of hair loss

UAportal will tell you about the five most common reasons for hair loss. From hormonal imbalances to scalp diseases, learn about the causes to prevent the problem.

Hormonal changes. The main cause of hair loss is hormonal changes that can occur during puberty, pregnancy, or menopause.

Genetic factors. Another leading cause of hair loss is genetics, especially in the case of a family history of hair loss. Male pattern baldness is the most common type of genetic hair loss.

Poor nutrition. Lack of essential nutrients, such as vitamins and minerals, weakens hair follicles and leads to hair loss. Eating a balanced diet rich in iron, biotin, and vitamin D is crucial for healthy hair growth.

Stress. Physical and emotional stress can contribute to hair loss as it disrupts the growth cycle and causes hair loss.

Excessive styling and heat damage. Excessive heat styling and harsh chemical treatments can damage hair follicles and make hair more prone to breakage and loss.

