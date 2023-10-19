Apple's next-generation Vision headset: what you need to know about it

While Apple is preparing to release it's highly anticipated Vision Pro headset at the beginning of the next year, the tech giant is already peering at the next generation of this innovative device.

According to a recent report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is aiming to offer a more affordable version of the headset, even if it means making certain compromises, such as reducing the number of certain features like EyeSight.

Apple's goal about this more budget-friendly model is to reach a price point in the $1,500 to $2,500 range. One strategy to achieve this lower cost, as Gurman suggests, is to eliminate the EyeSight feature.

The EyeSight feature uses an external OLED display to project the user's facial expression onto the environment, which primarily benefits the surrounding Vision Pro.

The latest issue of Gurman's Power On newsletter also revealed that Apple plans to reduce the number of cameras and sensors in the cheaper headset, differentiating it from the more advanced Vision Pro.

While innovative, EyeSight may be a prime candidate for a cost reduction, as its primary function is to improve the experience for observers rather than the user. In immersive mode, the display is covered, and only when the user switches to the outside view does their gaze become visible.

The process behind EyeSight is to project a 3D image of the user's face and eyes onto an externally curved OLED panel. This display is surrounded by lenticular glass, which creates a convincing illusion of depth.

Vision Pro constantly tracks its position in relation to others in the room, accurately reflecting the user's perspective.

However, this advanced technology naturally comes with a price. Removing EyeSight can significantly reduce the material cost of the Vision Pro, making it a compelling compromise for users who primarily use the headset alone in a room.

In addition to the more affordable model, Apple is also hard at work on the second generation of the high-end Vision Pro headset. This iteration will focus on improving comfort by reducing weight and improving chip performance, promising an even more engaging and enjoyable experience.

