Fresh chicken roll in pita bread: a simple and quick recipe

Do you follow a healthy diet, but have a craving for fast food? UaPortal offers you to prepare a tasty but healthy dish called a fresh chicken roll.

For cooking you will need:

– 2 lavash;

- 300 grams of chicken fillet;

- salt, pepper, and favorite spices;

- 2 handfuls of lettuce;

- 1 cucumber;

– 7-8 small tomatoes.

Sauce:

- 4 tablespoons of sour cream or mayonnaise;

- 1 teaspoon of mustard;

- 1 tablespoon of lemon juice;

– 1-2 cloves of garlic.

Cut the chicken meat, and add spices. Cut a piece of parchment in the shape of a pan and place it on it. Put the chicken on top. Fry until done.

Make a sauce from sour cream or mayonnaise, mustard, lemon juice, and garlic.

Transfer the chicken to the pita bread, and add the sauce, lettuce, cucumber, and tomato. Form a roll and fry for a few minutes on a dry pan.

