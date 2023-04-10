Fresh chicken roll in pita bread: a simple and quick recipe
Do you follow a healthy diet, but have a craving for fast food? UaPortal offers you to prepare a tasty but healthy dish called a fresh chicken roll.
For cooking you will need:
– 2 lavash;
- 300 grams of chicken fillet;
- salt, pepper, and favorite spices;
- 2 handfuls of lettuce;
- 1 cucumber;
– 7-8 small tomatoes.
Sauce:
- 4 tablespoons of sour cream or mayonnaise;
- 1 teaspoon of mustard;
- 1 tablespoon of lemon juice;
– 1-2 cloves of garlic.
Cut the chicken meat, and add spices. Cut a piece of parchment in the shape of a pan and place it on it. Put the chicken on top. Fry until done.
Make a sauce from sour cream or mayonnaise, mustard, lemon juice, and garlic.
Transfer the chicken to the pita bread, and add the sauce, lettuce, cucumber, and tomato. Form a roll and fry for a few minutes on a dry pan.
