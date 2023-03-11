Fantastic films of the last decade: immerse yourself in distant lands and space

UAportal has prepared a selection of fantastic films released between 2016 and 2020. Each film was carefully selected according to IMDB rating.

1. The Shape Of Water

IMDB rating: 8.0

Genre: Sci-Fi/Romance

Country: USA/Canada Length: 119 mins Year: 2017

Producer: Guillermo del Toro.

This movie tells the story of a mute janitor in a government laboratory who falls in love with an amphibian creature kept in captivity there. The film won 4 Oscars, including for Best Picture.

Video of the day

2. Doctor Strange

IMDB rating: 7.5

Genre: Superhero/fantasy

Country: USA/UK Length: 115 min Year: 2016

Producer: Kevin Feige.

A former neurosurgeon embarks on a journey for healing, but finds himself drawn into the world of the mystical arts after a car accident causes his hands to lose their function. The film has grossed over $677 million worldwide on a budget of $165 million and has earned critical praise for its visuals and acting.

3. Annihilation

IMDB rating 7.4

Genre: Fiction/Mystery

Country: USA/UK Length: 115 minutes Year: 2018

Producer: Scott Rudin.

A biologist signs up for a dangerous secret expedition where she discovers a mysterious area overrun by alien lifeforms known as the "Shimmers", who threaten to consume everything around her - including her husband, who went missing before she arrived in this strange land. Annihilation has been highly praised by critics for its visuals, subject matter and performances by Natalie Portman and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Read also: 8 famous celebrity couples who fell in love on set

4. Underwater

IMDB rating 6.7

Genre: science fiction / horror

Country: USA / Canada Length: 95 minutes Year: 2020

Produced by: Peter Chernin and Jenna Topping

A team of ocean explorers working for an oil company encounters something unexpected while exploring the depths below the surface when their facility begins to flood due to structural damage caused by an earthquake, leading them on an adventure they never expected but must survive!Critics have praised Kristen Stewart's performance, as well as the film's atmosphere and action sequences, despite some criticism of the plot's contrived nature.

5. Ad Astra

IMDB rating 6.9

Genre: Science fiction / Adventure / Drama

Country: USA / UK Length: 123 minutes Year: 2019

Producer: Brad Pitt

An astronaut named Roy McBride tries to uncover the truth about his father's disappearance during a space mission decades earlier, which could have catastrophic consequences if not stopped in time! The film received positive reviews from critics, who praised Brad Pitt's performance, visual effects, cinematography and score, although some criticised its pacing and lack of originality compared to other space exploration films such as Gravity or Interstellar.

As a reminder, many actors and singers decide to undergo plastic surgery because it is often a necessity for them. We've told you about 7 famous men who have corrected their appearance.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our telegram channel!