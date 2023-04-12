The Evolution of Cartoons: How the Genre Has Developed Since 1900

UAportal has prepared an analysis of the changes that the film industry has undergone over the years, in particular, in the genre of cartoons. From the early days of animation to today's digital era, this article examines the evolution of cartoons over time.

Early years of animation (1900-the 1920s)

The early years of animation saw short cartoons that relied heavily on visual tricks and humor. Cartoons like Gertie the Dinosaur and Steamboat Willie helped establish animation as a form of entertainment.

The Golden Age of Animation (1930-the 1950s)

The golden age of animation was marked by the emergence of major studios such as Disney, Warner Bros., and MGM, which produced high-quality animated shorts and feature films. Cartoons like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Looney Tunes, and Tom and Jerry became instant classics and helped establish the genre's traditions.

The era of television (1950-the 1970s)

With the development of television in the 1950s and 1960s, the production of animated films declined and studios focused on the production of animated television series. Cartoons such as The Flintstones, The Jetsons, and Scooby-Doo became popular with audiences and helped establish the tradition of animated television series.

Revival of animation (the 1980s-1990s)

The 1980s and 1990s saw a resurgence in the production of animated feature films. Studios like Disney have produced hit movies like The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and The Lion King. This era also saw the emergence of animated series such as The Simpsons and Ren and Stimpy, which pushed the boundaries of what was considered acceptable in animation.

Digital Age (2000s–present)

The digital age has brought about changes in the creation and viewing of cartoons. With the development of computer animation and digital effects, cartoons have become more complex and visually stunning. Movies like Toy Story, Shrek, and Frozen reimagined the possibilities of animation. This era also saw the emergence of such adult-oriented animated series as South Park, The Griffins, and Rick and Morty.

