The star was born

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

Genre: Melodrama

Country of production: USA

Duration: 136 minutes

Year made: 2018

Lead producer: Bill Gerber

In "A Star Is Born", accomplished musician Jackson Maine meets and falls in love with aspiring artist Ellie. As Ellie's career takes off, their relationship confronts the challenges of fame, addiction, and the price of stardom.

Five Feet Apart

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

Genre: Melodrama

Country of production: USA

Duration: 116 minutes

Year to make: 2019

Lead producer: Katie Shulman

A "Five Feet Apart" revolves around the lives of two teenagers, Stella and Will, who both have cystic fibrosis. Bound by the limitations of their disease, they form a deep bond and begin a forbidden romance.

The Fault in Our Stars

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

Genre: Melodrama

Country of production: USA

Duration: 129 minutes

Year of production: 2014

Lead producer: Vic Godfrey

"The Fault in Our Stars" follows the journey of Hazel and Gus, two teenagers who meet and fall in love at a cancer support group. Together, they overcome the challenges of their illnesses while experiencing the joys and heartbreaks of first love.

After

IMDb rating: 5.3/10

Genre: Melodrama

Country of production: USA

Duration: 105 minutes

Year to make: 2019

Executive producer: Jennifer Gibgot

"After" follows Tessa, a driven student with a private life, and Hardin, a rebellious and mysterious young man. Their worlds collide as they fall passionately in love, but their relationship is tested by secrets, misunderstanding, and personal suffering.

All the Bright Places

IMDb rating: 6.5/10

Genre: Melodrama

Country of production: USA

Duration: 107 minutes

Year of production: 2020

Lead producer: Paula Mazur

"All the Bright Places" follows the lives of Violet and Finch, two troubled teens who meet and form a deep connection. Embarking on a project to explore the wonders of their state, they discover the healing power of love and friendship. However, the journey is overshadowed by an internal struggle that tests their connection and resilience.

