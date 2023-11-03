Discover the secrets of getting rid of unpleasant odors in the toilet and ensuring a fresh and cozy atmosphere in your bathroom. We'll tell you about five simple methods that every housewife should know.

Ensuring a pleasant toilet odor requires regular maintenance. For pet owners, it is very important to clean the cat's litter box frequently to prevent unwanted odors from spreading throughout the living space. This also applies to owners of small dogs who use diapers. Remember that controlling these factors significantly improves the overall odor of the toilet.

Use of additional products

There are a number of products that can help you combat stubborn odors. Experiment to find what works best for your toilet:

1. Air fresheners in the form of aerosols or special adhesive or plastic pads.

2. Pre-packaged scented sachets that can be conveniently attached to the wall or locker.

3. Scented toilet paper offers an additional pleasant scent, enhancing the overall experience.

Experienced housewives share effective methods for freshening the air in the toilet:

1. Pay special attention to the fasteners of the toilet seat, which can accumulate bacteria and become a source of unpleasant odor. Thoroughly clean these often overlooked areas to get rid of odor for a long time.

2. Make a paste of lemon and baking soda. Apply this mixture to a sponge, and then cover the toilet surface with it. After 20-30 minutes, rinse with water and wipe with paper towels. This home remedy leaves a protective film that prevents bacterial growth and eliminates odors.

3. Don't forget to clean the walls. Using a solution of vinegar, water, and essential oil, wash the walls to remove the absorbed odors.

Earlier, experts shared their opinions on what not to put in the toilet as it will definitely damage the plumbing.

